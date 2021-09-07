CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contract talks between TJ Watt, Steelers trending in wrong direction?

By Steve DelVecchio
 7 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt is seeking a new contract prior to the start of the regular season, and optimism that he will get one appears to be fading. Watt has been a hold-in during training camp and the preseason, meaning he reported to the Steelers but is not taking part in any team drills during practice. It seemed like Watt and the Steelers were close to a record-breaking contract as of fairly recently, but NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala said Tuesday that the contract talks have cooled.

