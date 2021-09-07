CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Winona-Rochester Catholic diocese slows implementation of gender identity proposal for schools

By Matthew Stolle
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. — A policy proposal floated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester last month would prohibit students within the Catholic school system from using preferred pronouns, forbid them from attending school dances or proms as a couple with anyone but a member of the opposite sex, and prohibit any expression of a student's gender "that causes disruption or confusion regarding the Church's teaching on human sexuality."

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Society
Rochester, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Schools#Gender Identity#Catholic High School#Church#Cotter Schools#Lourdes High School#Lgbtq#Trans

Comments / 0

Community Policy