Three things to know about Indiana State

After coming off of a difficult 38-21 loss to Michigan State, the Wildcats will see a slightly easier opponent this Saturday in the Indiana State Sycamores. While Northwestern has struggled in the past against FCS opponents, namely their 2017 9-7 heartbreaking loss to Illinois State, the Sycamores shouldn’t pose too much of a threat. However, much is unknown about this Indiana State team given their recent history. Here are three things to know ahead of the Wildcats’ duel with the Sycamores on Saturday: