CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma drops in AP Top 25 after close win over Tulane, OSU still unranked

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7Rzh_0boxrztR00

The Oklahoma Sooners slid to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after the team's nerve-wracking win over Tulane.

Georgia jumped to Oklahoma's previously-held No. 2 spot after its win over Clemson, behind No. 1 Alabama and ahead of No. 3 Ohio State.

The new poll dropped Tuesday after a surprising week for college football teams in Oklahoma.

>> See the latest AP Top 25 Poll here

OU narrowly made it out of their matchup with the unranked Green Wave with a 40-35 win.

Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler threw an interception in the first quarter that kept the momentum in Tulane's favor on both sides of the field, somewhat easily scoring on the Sooners' defense multiple times.

The Sooners (1-0) will face Western Carolina in Norman on Saturday.

MORE >>> OU survives scare vs Tulane, 40-35

Oklahoma State came into Saturday's game unranked and will remain that way for at least another week after struggling to beat Missouri State in Stillwater 23-16.

The Cowboys (1-0) face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Stillwater on Saturday.

MORE >>> OSU holds on to beat Missouri State 23-16

Tulsa (0-1) is coming off of a disappointing 19-17 loss at home to FCS program UC Davis (1-0).

The first College Football Playoff rankings aren't released until Nov. 2.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ap#Osu#Sooners#Missouri State#Fcs#Uc Davis
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy