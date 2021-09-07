CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clare by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clare The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clare County in central Michigan * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 202 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Evart, moving east at 65 mph. This storm has a history of producing large hail in Lake and Osceola Counties. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell... Harrison Lake... Lake George... Temple Long Lake... Leota HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

