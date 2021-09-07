CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ogemaw by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OGEMAW AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selkirk, or 12 miles east of West Branch, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Long Lake, Whittemore, Hale, National City, Plainfield Township, Tawas City, East Tawas, Tawas Point State Park, Oscoda, Au Sable and Wurtsmith Airfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; La Moure AREAS OF FOG REDUCING VISIBILITY Areas of fog remain over the southern James River Valley, occasionally reducing visibility to one-quarter mile at times. If traveling, be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility. Use extra caution at railroad crossings, school bus stops, and intersections.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Seneca, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 05:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Seneca; Tompkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Seneca and central Tompkins Counties through 615 AM EDT At 543 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Taughannock Falls, or near Ithaca, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ithaca, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Caroline, Covert, Dryden, Trumansburg, Freeville, Taughannock Falls and Slaterville Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SENECA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Crawford County through 600 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Guys Mills to 7 miles east of Atlantic. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Titusville, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Hydetown, Townville and Geneva. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ERIE AND NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Corry, or 23 miles southwest of Jamestown, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Corry, Canadohta Lake, Spartansburg and Elgin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 19:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING High temperatures will slowly lower through the remainder of the week. Excessive heat warning will be allowed to expire at 8 pm PDT/MST.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Nicholas is forecast to move east over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday as a tropical depression, bringing with it heavy rain and flooding concerns to the region. Anticipating between 3-6 inches of rainfall over portions of southeast Mississippi and coastal Alabama Wednesday and Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Griggs, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Griggs; Steele; Traill PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS TUESDAY Patchy fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile remains possible over parts of southeast ND and northwest MN. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to improve as a cold front continues to move southeast across the region.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Waushara, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Portage; Waushara; Wood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wood, southern Portage and northwestern Waushara Counties through 345 AM CDT At 303 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Rome, or 14 miles north of Friendship, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Plainfield around 325 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Coddington, Walker, Wild Rose, Hancock, Emmons Creek Barrens, Meehan, Port Edwards, Kellner, Nelsonville and Keene. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Juneau, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Juneau; Richland; Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Juneau, east central Vernon and northern Richland Counties through 345 AM CDT At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of La Farge, or 12 miles northwest of Richland Center, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Wonewoc, Germantown, Lemonweir, Lyndon Station, Cazenovia,and Union Center. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 70 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wharton TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Boling-Iago - El Campo - Wharton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Hurricane Preparedness: Federal Emergency Management Agency - http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: NWS Houston/Galveston, TX - http://www.weather.gov/hgx/
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, with visibility dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate by 8 to 9 am.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio and Victoria. * Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Stone FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Nicholas is forecast to move east over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday as a tropical depression, bringing with it heavy rain and flooding concerns to the region. Anticipating between 3-6 inches of rainfall over portions of southeast Mississippi and coastal Alabama Wednesday and Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; West Baton Rouge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ascension, east central West Baton Rouge, west central Livingston and central East Baton Rouge Parishes through 600 AM CDT At 507 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Vincent, or near Denham Springs, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, Walker, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Merrydale, Inniswold, Watson, Shenandoah, Brownfields, Greenwell Spring, Village St. George and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 155 and 166. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 18. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Portage; Waupaca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Portage and Waupaca Counties through 400 AM CDT At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Amherst, or 13 miles southeast of Stevens Point, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Amherst and Hartman Creek State Park around 330 AM CDT. Chain O` Lakes-King around 335 AM CDT. Clintonville and Embarrass around 400 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Fitzgerald Corners, Schmidt Corner, Northport, Park Ridge, Coddington, North Star, Scandinavia, Ellis, Nelsonville and King. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kountze - Lumberton - Silsbee * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Matagorda TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bay City - Blessing - Van Vleck * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Hurricane Preparedness: Federal Emergency Management Agency - http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: NWS Houston/Galveston, TX - http://www.weather.gov/hgx/

