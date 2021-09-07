Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; McHenry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR MCHENRY AND EAST CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES At 103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvard, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported golf ball sized hail near Caledonia. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crystal Lake, McHenry, Woodstock, Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake, Poplar Grove, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Wonder Lake, Pistakee Highlands, Oakwood Hills, Prairie Grove, Richmond, Port Barrington, Capron, Hebron, Bull Valley and McCullom Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH