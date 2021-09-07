CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Aug. 30 to Sept. 4)

Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Aug. 30 to Sept. 4). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon. Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

