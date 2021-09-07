CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Cole Park parking under construction; pier almost complete

By Alyssa Flores
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 6 days ago
As the Cole Park Pier Project nears completion, the city of Corpus Christi is closing down the southern parking lot of Cole Park to begin its expansion.

Starting Tuesday September 7, the lot will be closed for resurfacing. It will open back up on Monday, September 13.

Cole Park Pier has been closed since 2018. It was demolished in March 2021, and reconstruction on the new $7.5 million dollar pier started in April 2021. While the pier was anticipated to be completed in August 2021, construction crews had some setbacks due to unforeseen weather and strong winds. Crews had to start working seven days a week with hopes of finishing the project by September.

Cole Park Pier is now anticipated to be completed by October 2021.

