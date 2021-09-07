CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 14:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Muskegon; Oceana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR MUSKEGON AND OCEANA COUNTIES At 204 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Montague to 11 miles west of North Muskegon, moving east at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Muskegon. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Muskegon... Hart... Shelby Muskegon Heights... Roosevelt Park... North Muskegon Whitehall... Montague... Lakewood Club Ravenna... Fruitport... Hesperia Silver Lake SP... Norton Shores... Dalton Holton... Sullivan... Elbridge New Era... Rothbury TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

