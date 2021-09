Alex Burnett (pictured) joins Brunswick’s business and society practice group, which advises firms on issues related to climate change and other critical societal issues. He spent 13 years at Shell, where he designed and oversaw the implementation of Powering Progress, the strategy designed to accelerate its transition to a net-zero business. His other roles at the energy company included leading the corporate comms and reputation team and advising the executive committee on strategy, engagement and comms in response to priority ESG themes.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO