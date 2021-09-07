CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Kansas City-Style BBQ Coming To Fort Collins

By Maxx
 7 days ago
Patrons of the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins are in for a real, mouth-watering treat - a popular Denver-born barbecue joint is making its way up to NoCo. According to the Coloradoan, Smōk, a fast-casual restaurant that merges the culinary techniques of both Texas and Kansas City-style barbecue, is planning to open its first Fort Collins location at the Foothills Mall later this month, as per reports from Smōk's head chef and owner, Bill Espiricueta.

