Although we are already becoming more and more accustomed to the use of robots in our day-to-day lives, the truth is that technology surprises us a little more every day. Security is something that worries the whole world, which is why we are increasingly finding more complete surveillance systems on the streets of any city in the world. However, there are in certain points of the geography where the laws are stricter and they care much more about surveillance on their streets. This is the case of Singapore, where it has already begun to test a robot named Xavier and that it is in charge of patrolling certain public areas in order to maintain order and prevent certain rules from being violated.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO