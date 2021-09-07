Rob Zombie’s ’31’ To Receive Target Exclusive Steelbook Release Just In Time For Halloween!

Filmmaker Sion Sono has delivered audiences a number of ambitious genre films over the years, finding ways to blend together unexpected themes and narratives to create entirely original adventures. His latest effort, Prisoners of the Ghostland, enlisted Nicolas Cage as its hero, but Cage isn't the only fan-favorite genre performer in the effort, as the actor goes toe to toe with The Devil's Rejects star Bill Moseley as "The Governor." Bringing the new project to life saw a number of challenges for Moseley, as it was Sono's first English-language film and put him up against Cage, though Moseley brought his A-game to give just as colorful and memorable a performance as Cage's. Prisoners of the Ghostland hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on September 17th.

