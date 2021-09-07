Rob Zombie’s ’31’ To Receive Target Exclusive Steelbook Release Just In Time For Halloween!
From beloved cult director Rob Zombie comes the new re-release of his spine-tingling carnival of horrors, 31, arriving October 26th on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target — Pre-Order at this location! Written, directed, and produced by Zombie, 31 is a fiendish Halloween horror-gore romp set in 1976, in which five happy-go-lucky carnies on a cross-country road trip are kidnapped and hunted by murderous clowns in an escape room-style hideaway in the middle of nowhere. With an ensemble cast that includes Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Richard Brake, Jane Carr, and Malcolm McDowell, 31 is tailor-made for diehard horror fans and Rob Zombie acolytes.www.iconvsicon.com
