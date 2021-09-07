CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Zombie’s ’31’ To Receive Target Exclusive Steelbook Release Just In Time For Halloween!

From beloved cult director Rob Zombie comes the new re-release of his spine-tingling carnival of horrors, 31, arriving October 26th on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target — Pre-Order at this location! Written, directed, and produced by Zombie, 31 is a fiendish Halloween horror-gore romp set in 1976, in which five happy-go-lucky carnies on a cross-country road trip are kidnapped and hunted by murderous clowns in an escape room-style hideaway in the middle of nowhere. With an ensemble cast that includes Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Richard Brake, Jane Carr, and Malcolm McDowell, 31 is tailor-made for diehard horror fans and Rob Zombie acolytes.

From beloved cult director Rob Zombie comes the new re-release of his spine-tingling carnival of horrors, 31, arriving October 26 on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target. Written, directed, and produced by Zombie, 31 is a fiendish Halloween horror-gore romp set in 1976, in which five happy-go-lucky carnies on a cross-country road trip are kidnapped and hunted by murderous clowns in an escape room-style hideaway in the middle of nowhere. With an ensemble cast that includes Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Richard Brake, Jane Carr, and Malcolm McDowell, 31 is tailor-made for diehard horror fans and Rob Zombie acolytes. Featuring brand-new reconceived artwork from award-winning graphic artist Vance Kelly, 31 will be available on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook at Target for the suggested retail price of $21.99.
Halloween Kills Just Got A Major Release Shakeup

In 2018, the Halloween franchise delivered a relaunch of sorts, with the simply-named Halloween serving as only a sequel to the 1978 original, and thus bringing Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode back into conflict with Michael Myers, a.k.a. The Shape, for the first time in four decades within this continuity. While the Blumhouse-produced sequel could have easily been a one-and-done affair, Halloween’s critical and commercial success resulted in Halloween Kills and Halloween Kills being greenlit, and the former comes out next month. But today brings word that in addition to its theatrical run, Halloween Kills will be simultaneously available on streaming.
Halloween Kills Is The Franchise’s Highest-Rated Sequel, Despite Mixed Reviews

Few types of cinema suffer quicker and more regularly from the law of diminishing returns than horror sequels, with the desire to cash in on a hot property as fast as possible leading to a succession of inferior follow ups. Fans were hoping that David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills would have avoided the same fate based on the quality of the opener, but the early reviews have painted a thoroughly mixed picture.
Prisoners of the Ghostland Star Bill Moseley on Extreme Cinema and Sharing Scenes With Nicolas Cage

Filmmaker Sion Sono has delivered audiences a number of ambitious genre films over the years, finding ways to blend together unexpected themes and narratives to create entirely original adventures. His latest effort, Prisoners of the Ghostland, enlisted Nicolas Cage as its hero, but Cage isn't the only fan-favorite genre performer in the effort, as the actor goes toe to toe with The Devil's Rejects star Bill Moseley as "The Governor." Bringing the new project to life saw a number of challenges for Moseley, as it was Sono's first English-language film and put him up against Cage, though Moseley brought his A-game to give just as colorful and memorable a performance as Cage's. Prisoners of the Ghostland hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on September 17th.
‘Deadly Friend’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Set for October

Scream Factory are bringing Wes Craven’s 1986 cult classic Deadly Friend to Blu-ray for the first time on its October 12th, 2021 release date. Pre-order Deadly Friend on Blu-ray for a discounted price at Amazon. Deadly Friend will be a Collector’s Edition release with a new 2K scan of the...
Halloween Kills will bring Michael Myers to Peacock same day as theaters

If you’re a Peacock subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the next Halloween movie from the comfort of your living room the same day it hits theaters. The move represents the ongoing trend this year, offering digital access to many hit movies through streaming services and digital rental platforms for those still reluctant to visit their local cinema.
Interview: Bill Moseley (Prisoners of the Ghostland)

Legendary Actor Bill Moseley has starred in over one hundred film and television shows. Everything from Night of the Living Dead, Halloween (2007), House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, House, Repo! The Genetic Opera, 3 From Hell, and more. Now he stars in Prisoner of the Ghostland, directed by Sion Sono and starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella and Nick Cassavetes. Bill Moseley spoke with me for Horrornews.net. He offers up some advice and talks about working with Nicolas Cage, and they share a great work ethic. Make sure to check out PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND.
The 11 Scariest Scenes In The Halloween Franchise

Is there any other horror franchise with a continuity as convoluted as that of the Halloween films? The Halloween timeline has been reset, rebooted, and retconned more than any other series (apart from maybe the X-Men franchise) and it makes watching all the films a much harder task than you might think for what is, essentially, a B-movie slasher series.
A Real Scream! Just In Time For Halloween, ‘Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst’ Wanted

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Looking for a job? How does watching some horror movies sound? FinanceBuzz is looking for what they call a “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.” The finance company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in the month of October. It’s an effort to understand whether the size of a movie’s budget impacts its effectiveness. Some of the movies include “Saw,” “The Amityville Horror,” “Candyman,” “Halloween” and “A Quiet Place” and its sequel. The “analyst” would have to wear a Fitbit to monitor heart rate while watching the movie, and then rank the movies based on predictions on how much the films cost to make. To apply, visit this link.
'Welcome to the Blumhouse' Season 2 Posters Tease Four New Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Video

October is approaching and you know it only means one thing: horror movies everywhere! For Amazon Prime Video, this also means a second run for their Jason Blum project Welcome to the Blumhouse, a collection of spine-chilling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, genre storytelling. Just like last year, the idea is to release horror and thriller films exclusive to the platform throughout the month, and viewers just have to sit down and start their spooky movie night.
John Carpenter Unleashes 2nd Track from Halloween Kills Soundtrack

After a year of up and downs in the movie industry that was plagued with delays and reshoots, we are finally seeing some of those films finally make their debut. But with every film comes a great a soundtrack and Halloween Kills is no exception. The legend himself John Carpenter...
‘Last Night In Soho’ Trailer: Edgar Wright’s Psychological Horror Hits Theaters Just In Time For Halloween

Looking at the new trailer for Edgar Wright’s psychological horror Last Night in Soho, I’m recalling Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon. This being the first horror film from Wright, and his first movie since 2017’s Baby Driver, he seems to be drawing on themes of identity, particularly among women, in the world of celebrity and fashion.
BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL Blu-ray Giveaway

.. strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill when construction on a new road disrupts the ancient burial ground of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Bram Stoker’s famed “Dracula.” Deadly and sinister forces terrorize the construction crew, and they're forced to fight to survive the night, while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth.
Movie Review – Bad Candy (2020)

Directed by Scott B. Hansen and Desiree Connell. Starring Corey Taylor, Zach Galligan, Riley Sutton, Derek Russo, Michael Aaron Milligan and Hayley Leary. A Halloween-themed radio broadcast tells a series of spooky stories set in and around the town of New Salem. Last summer, the horror anthology Nightmare Radio arrived...
September 14th Genre Releases Include CENSOR (DVD), ALONE IN THE DARK (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), COLD WAR CREATURES: FOUR FILMS FROM SAM KATZMAN (Blu-ray Set)

Hello, everyone! We’re back with our round-up of this week’s horror and sci-fi home entertainment offerings, and we have some really fun titles headed home tomorrow. Leading the pack is Jack Sholder’s feature film debut Alone in the Dark, which is getting the Collector’s Edition treatment from Scream Factory. Arrow Video is showing love to a quartet of films from Sam Katzman in their Cold War Creatures Limited Edition set. As far as recent horror goes, both Censor and Howling Village are being released on Tuesday, and if you need to catch up with the most recent season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, season two is headed to Blu-ray as well.
Welcome to the Dollhouse: Inside the Chucky TV Series

After seven films and an ill-advised reboot, Chucky is set to deploy a new torrent of neighborhood carnage. The killer doll has gone through several reinventions over the years, but now that he’s back in the hands of original creator Don Mancini, he’ll find yet another unsuspecting family to terrorize in his very own TV series.
