Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering by the Company of 20,833,334 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), at the public offering price of $42.00 per share.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO