Tow truck driver charged in hit-and-run death of a woman who stepped out of his moving vehicle in S. Minneapolis
Authorities have charged a tow-truck driver in the hit-and-run death of a woman who stepped out of his moving truck in south Minneapolis in August. Jordan A. Jewell, 26, of Arden Hills was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 42-year-old Stacy A. Morrison, of St. Paul, on Aug. 21.www.startribune.com
