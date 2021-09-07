CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Bennington man killed in rollover crash on I-80

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — A Bennington man has died in a crash near Greenwood in eastern Nebraska, officials said.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday on Interstate 80 just northeast of the Greenwood exit, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

First responders found a car that had been eastbound on the interstate when it veered into the median, jumped a creek and rolled, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, Chaz Clark, 20, of Bennington, was declared dead at the scene, officials said. Investigators believe speed played a role in the crash.

