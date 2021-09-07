CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona-Rochester Catholic diocese slows implementation of gender identity proposal for schools

By Matthew Stolle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. — A policy proposal floated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester last month would prohibit students within the Catholic school system from using preferred pronouns, forbid them from attending school dances or proms as a couple with anyone but a member of the opposite sex, and prohibit any expression of a student's gender "that causes disruption or confusion regarding the Church's teaching on human sexuality."

