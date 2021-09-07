Colts' Kwity Paye: Earns starting role

On today’s “Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell” RJ and the crew discuss how sour the market has been toward the Colts. There’s a consensus that Seattle may be on the decline, and the Colts actually opened as the favorites by 2.5 for their Week 1 matchup. But when QB Carson Wentz suffered an injury, the line took a big jump in Seattle’s direction; under the assumption Wentz would be unavailable. But now that Wentz is playing, Seattle remains the favorite by 3 points, which confuses RJ.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO