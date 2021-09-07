CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Kwity Paye: Earns starting role

 6 days ago

Paye will start at defense end opposite Al-Quadin Muhammad for the season-opening matchup against Seattle, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. The 2021 first-round draft pick had an impressive preseason with two sacks. He won the starting nod over Tyquan Lewis, but both should get significant snaps. The Colts will be counting on Paye to make an immediate impact as a pass rusher after losing Justin Houston and Denico Autry, who combined for 15.5 sacks last season.

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
Colts' Carson Wentz 'optimistic' about starting Week 1 vs. Seahawks

New Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz underwent "very successful" foot surgery to repair an issue Aug. 2 and, more recently, was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday as he attempts to prepare for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 12. According...
#Colts#Seattle#American Football
How did Carson Wentz fare in his debut with the Colts?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz made his debut with his new team in a 28-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Despite leading the Colts to only 16 points, the 28-year-old was solid in his debut with the horseshoe. Wentz completed 25 of 38 passes (65.8%) for 251 yards, two touchdowns and a 102.0 passer rating.
Colts’ T.Y. Hilton going on IR to start season after neck surgery

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard announced Wednesday veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is going on injured reserve to start the 2021 NFL season after neck surgery, according to ESPN’s Mike Wells. It was known Hilton was going to miss the start of the season due to this neck issue....
Colts counting on Wentz to rebound from frustrating start

INDIANAPOLIS -- Quarterback Carson Wentz wanted a fresh start in Indianapolis. Instead, it seems he's seeing and hearing more of the same. He missed three weeks with an injured left foot, returned to practice for three days of limited work before landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Now it's unclear whether he'll start the Sept. 12 opener against Seattle, and coach Frank Reich is defending Wentz from scrutiny over his vaccination status.
Mike Strachan Earns Well-Deserved Spot on Colts’ 53-Man Roster

In what likely will come as no surprise to many, rookie wide receiver and preseason standout Mike Strachan has made the Indianapolis Colts’ final 53-man roster. The 6’5” former DII wideout was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in this past April’s draft. Strachan left a strong first impression from the start of training camp, making one highlight play after another.
Colts: Darius Leonard and defense struggling vs Seahawks is a bad sign

All eyes were on Carson Wentz entering Sunday’s Week 1 action between the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. Of course they were. After all, we could count on Indy’s defense and offensive line to at least put forth respectable efforts. Why not focus our attention on the wild card in the room?
Colts Notebook: Wentz remains on track to start Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz remains on track to start Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but the Indianapolis Colts are still taking things day to day with the new franchise quarterback. Wentz took the next step in his ongoing rehab by again participating in team drills during Monday’s practice,...
Indianapolis Colts: Why rookie edge rusher Kwity Paye could post big season

The Indianapolis Colts have had all kinds of roster attrition during the NFL preseason, starting with injuries to newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. While the Colts could be at more or less full strength heading into their opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, it seems that the defense may have to carry the load considering there could be continuity issues on offense early in the season.
Wentz revved up for first start with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz was not the first player inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Wednesday, through no lack of effort. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner beat the quarterback on what’s considered Day 1 of the regular season by just a few minutes. It’s a setback Wentz plans to correct in the near future.
Good News For Eagles as Carson Wentz Set to Start Week 1 for Colts

Its not often that the news another teams QB will be suiting up is good news for a different team, but in this case, its huge for the Eagles. Ian Rapoport has reported Wentz is back to being a full participant in practice, and will play for the Colts this Sunday.
Vegas No Longer Favors Colts In Week 1, Even With Carson Wentz Starting

On today’s “Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell” RJ and the crew discuss how sour the market has been toward the Colts. There’s a consensus that Seattle may be on the decline, and the Colts actually opened as the favorites by 2.5 for their Week 1 matchup. But when QB Carson Wentz suffered an injury, the line took a big jump in Seattle’s direction; under the assumption Wentz would be unavailable. But now that Wentz is playing, Seattle remains the favorite by 3 points, which confuses RJ.
Carson Wentz named Colts captain, will start this Sunday versus Seattle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a long battle with a foot injury during the early stages of training camp, then being placed on COVID reserve due to a close-contact situation, Indianapolis Colts QB and Bismarck Century Alum Carson Wentz is finally fully healthy. It was announced Wednesday morning that Wentz...
Carson Wentz to Start Against Seattle, Colts HC Frank Reich Said

Carson Wentz will make his Colts debut on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich revealed on Friday. The news comes two days after Reich said the quarterback was a full participant in practice and would "be on the field in Week 1," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wentz and All-Pro guard...
Wentz ready to make new start as Colts host Seahawks

SEATTLE (12-5) at INDIANAPOLIS (11-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Colts by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Colts 46-18 on Oct. 1, 2017 in Seattle. SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (12), PASS (16), SCORING (13). SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (5), PASS (31),...
Colts' Wentz to start opener after recovering from foot surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after recovering from preseason foot surgery, the team announced Friday. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes and linebacker Kemoko Turay were ruled out due to injuries, as was offensive tackle Eric Fisher, who's recovering from a torn Achilles. Wentz will debut...
Colts Notebook: Paye prepared for NFL debut

INDIANAPOLIS — Kwity Paye is an avid student. The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie pass rusher is constantly looking to add to his arsenal. Every rep is a chance to learn something, and each piece of new information is quickly stored in his mind for future reference. It’s one of the things...
