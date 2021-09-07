Colts' Kwity Paye: Earns starting role
Paye will start at defense end opposite Al-Quadin Muhammad for the season-opening matchup against Seattle, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. The 2021 first-round draft pick had an impressive preseason with two sacks. He won the starting nod over Tyquan Lewis, but both should get significant snaps. The Colts will be counting on Paye to make an immediate impact as a pass rusher after losing Justin Houston and Denico Autry, who combined for 15.5 sacks last season.www.cbssports.com
