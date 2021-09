Buxom Holiday 2021 Gift Sets have arrived today with a bit of a royal twist! Does this mean that we’ll be getting a purple Buxom Eyeshadow Palette for Holiday 2021 as well? As with years past Buxom has released their popular plumping lip polish and lipgloss sets and I’m pretty sure an eyeshadow palette should follow as we grow nearer the Holiday season! Buxom is guilty of what most brands are guilty of lately and that’s the fact they skip completely over Fall releases and just head right into the Holidays. It makes me sad as I do so love a good Fall Collection! On that note, I will say there’s a selection of Spiced Up Full-On Plumping Lip Gloss Collection that’s inspired by Pumpkin Spice Season but sadly, it’s no palette to celebrate my very favorite season!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO