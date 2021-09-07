Flint Board of Ed member resigns, says, ‘I really don’t have a voice’

Flint, MI— Doyle-Ryder Elementary has closed to students after officials discovered mold in some of its classrooms Aug. 30. “During a routine inspection of Doyle-Ryder, our staff discovered mold in classrooms that was not visible the last time students were in school. At Flint Community Schools, the safety and well-being of our staff and scholars is always a primary concern, so we immediately prohibited students from entering their classrooms and canceled school for the week to conduct remediation efforts,” Kevelin Jones, Assistant Superintendent for Flint Community Schools, said in a statement.

FLINT, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO