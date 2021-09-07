Flint Board of Ed member resigns, says, ‘I really don’t have a voice’
Flint, MI— Longtime Flint Board of Education Trustee Diana Wright has resigned. She announced her resignation in a letter to Board President Carol McIntosh Sept. 7. “After 31 years as an employee of Flint Community Schools, immediately followed by more than 6 years as a Flint Community Schools board member, I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign as a Trustee of Flint Community Schools Board of Education,” she wrote.flintbeat.com
