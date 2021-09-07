CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Board of Ed member resigns, says, ‘I really don’t have a voice’

By Carmen Nesbitt
 6 days ago
Flint, MI— Longtime Flint Board of Education Trustee Diana Wright has resigned. She announced her resignation in a letter to Board President Carol McIntosh Sept. 7. “After 31 years as an employee of Flint Community Schools, immediately followed by more than 6 years as a Flint Community Schools board member, I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign as a Trustee of Flint Community Schools Board of Education,” she wrote.

Chuck Fenner
6d ago

The whole district has gone to hell! Thank you Mrs. Wright for your wonderful service to the district! I wish you all the best in the future and I wish you much joy being with your family!❤️

Flint, MI
