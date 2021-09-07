Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Scoreless frame in return
Miller (foot), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, fired a perfect sixth inning in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday, recording a strikeout. The left-hander did need 23 pitches to get through a somewhat laborious inning, but the end result was certainly positive. Miller's up-and-down season includes his highest ERA (4.78) and WHIP (1.59) since 2011, so he's likely to continue operating in mostly low-leverage scenarios that will cap his fantasy value to a significant extent.www.cbssports.com
