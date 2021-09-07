Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Scoreless frame in return

As expected, Wade LeBlanc is out for the season. He might not be a household name, but his absence will be felt by St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals could not have asked for much more from Wade LeBlanc. Originally signed to pitch out of the bullpen, he was moved to the rotation out of necessity. The result was LeBlanc posting a 3.61 ERA in 12 appearances (eight starts), significantly better than the numbers he had posted with the Baltimore Orioles earlier in the season.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO