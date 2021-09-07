Jets' Tevin Coleman: Listed as top back on depth chart
Coleman sits atop the Jets' running back depth chart heading into Week 1 versus the Panthers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York report. Coleman is seemingly projected as one of the team's top backs to open the 2021 campaign and his spot as the top dog on the depth chart would tend to agree with that assumption. Ty Johnson and Michael Carter (undisclosed) are likely next in line for backfield work and there will likely be a rotation in the Jets' backfield, but Coleman should play a significant role to begin the season.www.cbssports.com
