CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets' Tevin Coleman: Listed as top back on depth chart

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColeman sits atop the Jets' running back depth chart heading into Week 1 versus the Panthers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York report. Coleman is seemingly projected as one of the team's top backs to open the 2021 campaign and his spot as the top dog on the depth chart would tend to agree with that assumption. Ty Johnson and Michael Carter (undisclosed) are likely next in line for backfield work and there will likely be a rotation in the Jets' backfield, but Coleman should play a significant role to begin the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Was Asked If Trevor Lawrence Is A ‘Special Talent’

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale. It’ll be the first time that “America’s Team” gets to see what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is made of. Lawrence was recently named the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Of course, that decision didn’t really shock...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Top Back#Top Dog#American Football#Panthers#Sportsnet New York
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, other 49ers players react to Jason Verrett’s potentially season-ending injury

683 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers fear the worst but are praying for the best when it comes to starting cornerback Jason Verrett. The defender went down late during Sunday's 41-33 victory against the Detroit Lions, and head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after the game that the team fears he suffered a torn ACL.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns should get an apology from the NFL

Cleveland Browns football is back. Also back is the weekly tradition of a badly blown call followed by an apology from the NFL. America is built on the idea that the individual is uniquely qualified to make the best decision for their lives. This past weekend the NFL memorialized the 9/11 attacks of 2001. America was attacked and the individual citizens of this country rallied together to support those in need.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy