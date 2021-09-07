CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Laces another two-bagger

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Edman went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday. There was precious little meaningful contact to go around for the Cardinals on Monday with Max Scherzer on the hill, but Edman still managed to lace his 37th double for one of the team's six hits against the dominant right-hander. Edman extended his hitting streak to six games with his productive afternoon, part of a month-plus tear at the plate that's seen him produce a .305 average, .862 OPS and 17 extra-base hits (13 doubles, four home runs) over the 32 games he's played since Aug. 1.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Herald

Short takes: Edman, yes. Sosa, maybe. But a DeJong trade could be another that burns the Cardinals

In our weekly chat, we look at how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season. Q: The Cardinals brought back Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright to go along with a solid core of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Jack Flaherty. The Cards had a chance to be really good, but Bill DeWitt and John Mozeliak opted to place a weak supporting cast. This mistake can’t happen again. Would you agree?
MLB
KSDK

Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman named National League Player of the Week

ST. LOUIS — It was a Missouri sweep in the National and American League Player of the Week voting this week. Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman captured the honor in the National League, with Royals catcher Salvador Perez taking home the award in the American League. This was Edman's first...
MLB
MLB

Salvy, Edman are Players of the Week

Royals catcher Salvador Perez and Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman have been named the Players of the Week presented by Chevrolet. Perez went 10-for-28 with an MLB-best six homers and 14 RBIs during the week. He has gone deep in five consecutive games, tying a Royals franchise record. That stretch included a grand slam on back-to-back nights against the Mariners. His home run on Sunday in Seattle was his 38th of the season, setting a new American League single-season record for the most home runs by a player who has played at least 75 percent of his games at catcher.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Edman
chatsports.com

Encouraging Signs from Tommy Edman’s Second Half

With Tommy Edman winning NL Player of the Week, it seems appropriate to discuss his improvement in the second half of the season. The switch hitter’s turnaround has played a key role in the improvement of the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup as a whole. Edman has been the third most valuable player for the Cardinals in the second half of the season, behind only Adam Wainwright (1.9 fWAR) and Paul Goldschmidt (1.7 fWAR)
MLB
MLB

Edman's all-out effort wins Play of the Week

A week after capturing National League Player of the Week honors, Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman won the Play of the Week Award for the first time on Tuesday. Despite the Cardinals being down eight runs to the Reds in the bottom of the second inning at Great American Ball Park last Wednesday, Edman went all-out for the final out of the frame.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Bagger#Dodgers
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Freddie Freeman comments on what he said to Juan Soto and Davey Martinez

Amid last night’s loss to the Nationals, there were some theatrics to begin the game. In the bottom half of the first inning, Washington held nothing back and threw at Freddie Freeman not once but two times, leading to the ejection of Sean Nolin after just eight pitches. If you missed it last night, here is how it went down.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLB
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
FanSided

The Phillies part ways with another struggling pitcher

Phillies pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers. The Phillies season isn’t over yet, but the mass exodus of mediocre pitching is in full swing. Neftali Feliz was the first to go. Then, they traded Spencer Howard and two low-level pitching prospects to the Texas Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse, and some cash. In August, Chase Anderson was released and also found his way to the Rangers. Most recently, Vince Velasquez has been designated for assignment, and now, Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB
Yardbarker

3 MLB Pitchers Who Will Reach 3,000 Strikeouts After Max Scherzer

It was an unbelievable performance on Sunday for the future Hall of Famer, who carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and fanned nine in total. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest pitchers of this generation. Today, we’re going to look at three other active pitchers who could...
MLB
numberfire.com

Mookie Betts sent to Dodgers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Betts will rest on Sunday afternoon after Trea Turner was moved to second base and Corey Seager was named Los Angeles' starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 281 batted balls this season, Betts has...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on possible 2021 return

The Los Angeles Dodgers just won an absolutely wild 16-inning affair against the San Diego Padres as the World Series Champions continue to chase the San Francisco Giants. With the Dodgers making huge moves at the MLB trade deadline to get Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, they looked to make a huge push.
MLB
FOX2Now

Cardinals rained out in Cincinnati, will play two on Wednesday

Rain caused the cancellation of the Cardinals vs Reds game on Tuesday night in Cincinnati, OH. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday to finish the three game series. Game one will start at 12:10 PM with Miles Mikolas pitching for the Cardinals against the Reds Sonny Gray. Game two will start at the scheduled time 5:40 PM. J A Happ will be the Cards starter in the nightcap, opposing the Reds Wade Miley.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy