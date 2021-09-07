Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Laces another two-bagger

Edman went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday. There was precious little meaningful contact to go around for the Cardinals on Monday with Max Scherzer on the hill, but Edman still managed to lace his 37th double for one of the team's six hits against the dominant right-hander. Edman extended his hitting streak to six games with his productive afternoon, part of a month-plus tear at the plate that's seen him produce a .305 average, .862 OPS and 17 extra-base hits (13 doubles, four home runs) over the 32 games he's played since Aug. 1.