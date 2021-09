Moore caught one of four targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 19-14 loss to Carolina. Moore showed some rookie nerves in his NFL debut, as both of his first-half targets were in his hands but ended up incomplete. Things didn't get any better after halftime, even as the rest of the Jets' offense came alive around him. The rookie second-round pick apparently had a sensational camp but was unable to replicate that success when it counted. Moore should improve as he gets more comfortable, and he could continue to see plenty of playing time if Jamison Crowder (illness) or Keelan Cole (knee) aren't ready to return in Week 2 against the Patriots.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO