Apple's Sept. 14 'California Streaming' Invite Is Out: What's On The Agenda?

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were spiking to an all-time high Tuesday after Cupertino sent out invites to its much-awaited hardware event. What Happened: Apple announced in its Apple Events page that it has scheduled a live event titled "California Streaming" at 10 a.m. PDT on Sept. 14. A video of the event schedule was also shared by Greg Joswiak, Apple's SVP of worldwide marketing, on Twitter.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

