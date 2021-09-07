CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRADE X Acquires Automotive Export Specialist Techlantic

Automotive trade platform TRADE X has acquired Techlantic, a Canadian company specializing in vehicle exports. Ontario-based TRADE X announced the acquisition on Tuesday. The company did not disclose the price. The deal will enhance and grow TRADE X's existing capabilities, including logistics and financing. Techlantic did $105 million in sales...

IN THIS ARTICLE
