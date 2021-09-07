Honda Trailsport Trim Seeks Adventure in the Wilderness
Honda is getting serious about giving its unibody truck and SUV models the bold, truckish appearance needed to appeal to a certain subset of automotive consumers. The recently face-lifted 2021 Honda Ridgeline arguably marked the brand's first step in this direction. Still, it seems Honda believes it needs to kick things up a notch to properly compete with the likes of Subaru's Wilderness line of vehicles and Toyota's TRD and Adventure models, which is surely why the brand is revealing its forthcoming Trailsport trim line.www.motortrend.com
