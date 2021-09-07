Honda Trailsport Trim Seeks Adventure in the Wilderness

We haven't seen much, or even most, of the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7 large electric SUV, which we expect the Korean brand to fully unveil in the next year or so. What we've seen of it, though, we like, mainly because its design appears to be vastly different from its smaller Ioniq 5 kin. Many automakers adopt an overall brand design that's scaled up or down to suit the individual models (that's fine—it's a strong way to develop a visual connection that helps associate the entry-level models with the fancy, desirable ones), but Hyundai is going its own way with its Ioniq line of EVs, both in terms of style and how its models relate to one another.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO