Cars are typically not considered investments, because more often than not, they steadily decrease in value. It’s why you can find a Civic for $5,000. Classic cars, however, eventually appreciate depending on what they are. Certain Porsches are known for holding value, and it doesn’t look like they’re going anywhere anytime soon. Old 911s still go for tens of thousands of dollars, even 911 Turbos cost more than a new car. The 1993 911 Carrera RS was selling for $42,000 in 2006. Today it’s appreciated by 3,046-percent, less than 20 years after it first hit the road, which brings it to $1,350,000. What makes this Porsche so special?

BUYING CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO