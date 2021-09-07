CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Offshore secures cable installation contract from Parkwind

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Offshore, part of the Global Marine Group, has secured a contract to install and bury 27 array cables at Parkwind’s Arcadis Ost I offshore wind farm in Germany. Arcadis Ost I is a 257MW offshore wind farm located north-east of the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea. Parkwind...

RenewableEnergyWorld.com

UK officials approve GE’s offshore wind blade plant

UK planning authorities have approved plans for GE Renewable Energy's offshore wind blade manufacturing plant in Teeside. Construction on the manufacturing plant is expected to begin later this year. The facility will be operated by LM Wind Power and will be focused on the production of GE's 107-meter offshore wind blade as a component of the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine.
INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Ocean Winds and Aker plan 6GW Scottish floating offshore wind

Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind submitted bids to develop 6GW of floating offshore wind projects in Scotland’s recent leasing round, the companies have announced. The pair aims to build the capacity in the outer Moray Firth, off Scotland's north-east coast. They would use the semi-submersible floating platforms developed by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Offshore wind set for largest CfD budget share in UK tender

The UK government is set to offer £265 million* (€310 million) annually for project operators successful in its forthcoming contract for difference (CfD) auction. Fixed-bottom offshore wind is due to receive the bulk (up to £200 million) of these annual payments, while £24 million will be reserved for floating offshore wind, and a further £10 million will be allocated to onshore wind and solar PV.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Wärtsilä to support Hudong-Zhonghua and ABS to develop IMO2050 CII-Ready LNG Carrier

Press Release – The technology group Wärtsilä will collaborate with ABS and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (HZS) to develop a flexible, future-proof, and modular LNG Carrier (LNGC) vessel concept. The pioneering design approach for the Multi-Fuel Electric vessel is intended to deliver immediate CO2 savings, and to be ready for the adoption of future decarbonisation technologies to support the marine industry’s ambitions towards zero-emission shipping.
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Shoothill secure contract with construction firm Darwin Group

Shrewsbury-based software experts Shoothill has announced the launch of a new project with off-site construction specialist Darwin Group. The partnership will involve the development, design, launch and maintenance of a project management application. The system will be hosted on cloud application platform Microsoft Azure – a platform that powers many of Shoothill’s projects, including Housebuilder Pro.
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Siemens to supply equipment to electrify Norway's Troll platforms

Siemens received the contract from Aker Solutions. Germany's Siemens Energy has been hired to provide equipment for the partial electrification of the Troll B and full electrification of the Troll C platforms off Norway, the company said on September 9. Siemens received a contract for the work from Aker Solutions,...
BUSINESS
power-technology.com

GE Renewable Energy blade manufacturing plant given approval

GE Renewable Energy has secured planning approval for its offshore wind blade manufacturing facility in Teesside, UK, from the local planning authority. The facility will be built on the South Bank of Teesworks and operated by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business. LM Wind Power president and CEO...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Invenergy and BW Offshore to develop offshore wind projects

US-based renewable energy developer Invenergy has announced a joint venture with BW Offshore, a Norwegian company that owns and operates floating production storage and offloading vessels. The companies have agreed to develop offshore wind projects with up to 5.4GW of capacity as part of the first ScotWind leasing round. They...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
getmarketreport.com

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market

The report “Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, by Service (Well Plugging And Abandonment, Project Management, Engineering And Planning, Permitting And Regulatory Compliance, Platform Preparation, Conductor Removal, and Mobilization And Demobilization Of Derrick Barges), by Depth (Shallow Water and Deepwater), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global offshore decommissioning market is projected to grow from US$ 6.43 billion in 2019 to US$ 10.64 Billion by 2029. The global offshore decommissioning market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period, owing to flourishing offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities. Furthermore, rising demand offshore decommissioning activities for fuel is driving growth of the global offshore decommissioning market.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

MOL to Charter Four Fuel-Efficient Newbuild LNG Carriers to Novatek

Tokyo-based Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has signed time charter agreements for four newbuild LNG carriers with a unit of Russian natural gas produce Novatek. The vessels will be constructed at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. in South Korea and are slated for delivery in 2024. MOL said the 174,000 cubic...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Global windfarm installations expected to surge after Covid drop, says report

Windfarm installations are expected to double to record global levels this year, after a short-lived Covid-19 slowdown, according to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). The group’s annual report found that the world’s offshore windfarm capacity grew by 6.1GW last year, down slightly from a record 6.24GW in 2019, but would rebound to more than 12GW in 2021 powered by an offshore wind boom in China.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Parsons Secures Prime Position On EWAAC Contract

Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has won a prime position on the U.S. Air Force's multiple-award IDIQ Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC). The new contract has a 10-year ordering period with a ceiling value of $46 billion and will provide digital and model-based systems engineering, agile processes, open systems architectures, weapons integration, and data analytics for Eglin AFB, Florida and its mission partners.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
power-technology.com

Asper Investment Management to sell onshore wind firm Vasa Vind

UK-based investment firm Asper Investment Management has agreed to sell its 100% stake in Vasa Vind Holdings to funds managed by APG Asset Management. Asper agreed to sell the stake on behalf of one of its funds under management. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. Asper...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

ICF Wins $69M USAID Global Survey Contract

Global consulting and digital services provider ICF has secured a new 5-year, $69 million task order from the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Resilience and Food Security. The task order calls for ICF to support the collection and use of high-quality population-based survey data in various countries. It...
FOOD & DRINKS
crbjbizwire.com

Metal Trades, Inc. Secures Vessel Overhaul Contract

Metal Trades, Inc. (MTI) is proud to announce our recent award with US ARMY TACOM for the Modular Warping Tug (MWT) On-Condition Cycled Maintenance (OCCM) and Service Life Extension Program (SLEP). We were contracted to receive two vessels out of Fort Eustis, which will be worked at Metal Trades facility on Yonges Island just south of Charleston, South Carolina. The award is immediate and will go through the second quarter of next year.
CHARLESTON, SC
getmarketreport.com

Global Cyber Security Market

The global cyber security market accounted for US$ 161.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 352.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.3%. Cyber security and protection of internet-connected systems including data, software, and hardware against cyber intrusions and attacks undertake greater significance in today’s digital changing landscape. The major players in cyber security market are focused on the product up gradation and establishing partnerships to operate in emerging markets. The demand for real-time solutions and services to safeguard and maintain data, information, program, and networks is projected to boost the global cyber security market in the forecast period.
MARKETS
naturalgasworld.com

US offshore production reels still from Ida

Ida has left nearly all of the offshore oil and gas production offline for more than a week. The US federal government reported September 7 that nearly 80% of total offshore production in the territorial waters of the Gulf of Mexico remains offline from Hurricane Ida. More than a week after Ida made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in Louisiana and operators are slow to return to work.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

