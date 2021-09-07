Global Offshore secures cable installation contract from Parkwind

The report “Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, by Service (Well Plugging And Abandonment, Project Management, Engineering And Planning, Permitting And Regulatory Compliance, Platform Preparation, Conductor Removal, and Mobilization And Demobilization Of Derrick Barges), by Depth (Shallow Water and Deepwater), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global offshore decommissioning market is projected to grow from US$ 6.43 billion in 2019 to US$ 10.64 Billion by 2029. The global offshore decommissioning market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period, owing to flourishing offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities. Furthermore, rising demand offshore decommissioning activities for fuel is driving growth of the global offshore decommissioning market.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO