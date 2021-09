Demand to move freight through the highway network is rising ahead of Labor Day, up 4% from one month ago, and is now at its highest level since just before the Fourth of July. Meanwhile, tender rejection rates have climbed 200 basis points since the beginning of August. In the coming days, we expect demand metrics and spot rates to hit fresh highs and we also expect a spike in tender rejection rates as capacity tightens. Disruptive events, such as hurricanes and already-constrained transportation networks typically take an extended period of time (weeks, not days) to normalize.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO