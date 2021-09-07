Notable Vicor Insider Trades $413.88 Thousand In Company Stock

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.49% to 34,698.16 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 15,098.38. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.24% to 4,458.05. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,223,890 cases with around 662,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,289,570 cases and 443,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,006,420 COVID-19 cases with 587,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 225,389,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,642,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

