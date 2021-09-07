CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I watched the long-awaited 'Dune' remake starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya — and it was loud, long, and entertaining

By Zac Ntim
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsGy1_0boxlTlt00
Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in "Dune." Warner Bros.
  • "Dune" has an A-list cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and Rebecca Ferguson.
  • Is "Dune" any good? The short answer to that question is yes.
  • Jason Momoa is the standout actor in the film. He's commanding, charismatic, and irresistible.

Hours before Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated remake of the sci-fi epic "Dune"screened for journalists at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, festival organizers sent an email telling those attending to arrive "well in advance" because of new security measures.

These new measures didn't have anything to do with COVID-19. Instead, attendees were asked to place their phones and all other recording devices into sealed bags as part of an "anti-piracy extraordinary measure" as requested by the film's production, the email said in part.

(No other film that was presented to journalists and industry insiders at Venice — not the highly anticipated Princess Diana biopic "Spencer" nor the Benedict Cumberbatch-led "The Power of the Dog" — received this type of security.)

But what's got the film's distributor, Warner Bros., so paranoid — especially as it's about to give the film a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max ? Surely, streaming will give all the pirates the luxury to rewind, cut, and upload footage of the film as they please.

If anything, the extra precautions are a sign of the times. After almost two years of stunted profits because of the pandemic, Warner is betting big on "Dune" and its A-list cast, which includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac.

But does the blockbuster live up to the hype?

'Dune' was the most hyped and sought-after film at Venice, with teens trying desperately to get into the screening without tickets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3hmP_0boxlTlt00
Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin in "Dune." Warner Bros.

As instructed by the festival organizers, I arrived at the Friday morning screening of "Dune" earlier than usual. With the warning of extra lines because of the enhanced security precautions, paired with the daily COVID-19 checks and bag searches by armed Italian police, I wasn't going to take any chances.

Upon arrival, I could already feel there was something a little different in the air. An odd feeling that I can describe only as collective anxiety. It seemed to originate from the hope that this A-list blockbuster would turn out to be good.

Even Italian Gen Zers, hoping to sneak into the screening to catch Chalamet and Zendaya on the big screen, wanted to know. But because they didn't have a ticket, they were turned away.

Is 'Dune' any good? Yes, and Jason Momoa is the standout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1WNL_0boxlTlt00

The short answer to the question on everyone's minds is: Yes, "Dune" is good.

The film is pretty much everything you would want in a high-concept big-budget blockbuster. It's loud, long, and entertaining.

"Dune" also has all the best aspects of Villeneuve's previous work, which means it's profound, beautifully photographed, and well acted.

I won't dig into plot details here because Insider's Libby Torres will provide a more comprehensive review in the coming months, but I'll note that I was surprised by the film's breakout performance.

I didn't leave the theater struck by the performance of Chalamet, who's the film's leading man, nor was I wowed by Zendaya (though that's only because she has about 10 minutes of meaningful dialogue and is set to be featured more prominently in "Dune: Part 2," which Villeneuve has already begun to tease.)

I was most moved by Jason Momoa.

Now there was nobody more surprised at this than me. I am not a fan of the superhero films Momoa has made or the standard action genre he's frequently featured in. But here, in "Dune," he's commanding, charismatic, and irresistible in all the ways the film's other leading men (Chalamet, Isaac, Josh Brolin, and David Bautista) are not.

Without sharing any spoilers, I can confirm that it's unlikely Momoa will be in "Dune: Part 2." So bring on "Aquaman 2," I guess.

Will 'Dune' be a big awards-season and box-office hit? It's hard to say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjiCK_0boxlTlt00
Timothée Chalamet in "Dune." Warner Bros.

"Dune" isn't your typical blockbuster. It's more subtle and weirder than what audiences have become accustomed to with Marvel's constant slate of cookie-cutter thrills.

And this isn't a bad thing: It's incredibly refreshing to see a film of this scale and grandeur (the film's estimated budget is north of $165 million) take bold, artistic swings. But I'm not sure what this means for the film's chances during awards season or at the box office.

Let's face it: Warner Bros.' decision to release the film in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day is disastrous — and I'm not speaking from the position of a movie-theater purist. As the National Association of Theatre Owners chief John Fithian recently said at CinemaCon, the numbers show that simultaneous releases simply don't work.

And because we also know that COVID-19 transmission rates in movie theaters — thanks to enhanced safety protocols — have been much lower than in, say, supermarkets, "Dune" should get an exclusive theatrical release.

Plus, audiences are going back. In fact, over the weekend, Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" took home $146 million worldwide — the strongest box-office opening of the pandemic.

So what's the holdup, WB? "Dune" demands an exclusive release the big screen.

