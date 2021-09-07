More than 2,000 in hospitals across Pa. due to COVID-19
More than 2,000 people in Pennsylvania are now being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. The health department reported 2,010 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals on its online data base, including 496 patients being treated in intensive care units. The number of hospitalizations has been climbing in recent weeks, largely due to the delta variant, officials said.www.lehighvalleylive.com
