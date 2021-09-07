CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
LehighValleyLive.com

More than 2,000 in hospitals across Pa. due to COVID-19

By Ron Southwick
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 2,000 people in Pennsylvania are now being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. The health department reported 2,010 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals on its online data base, including 496 patients being treated in intensive care units. The number of hospitalizations has been climbing in recent weeks, largely due to the delta variant, officials said.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#U S#Coronavirus#Public Health#Penn State Health#The Health Department#State Senate
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County Prison among 26 in Pa. with inadequate inmate voting policy, report finds

When Election Day rolls around in Pennsylvania, thousands of inmates in county prisons and jails will not be included among the voters. County inmates are forgotten voters, dependent on a patchwork of varying voting policies and procedures for the prisons that have them, according to a new report by All Voting is Local on voting rights infrastructure for those behind bars across Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lesser-known symptoms of climate crisis seen in Poconos. How to reverse them. | Opinion

The remnants of Hurricane Ida hit us hard last week, depositing torrential, flood-inducing rains across a huge swath of the eastern United States. Here in Pennsylvania, torrential downpours, dangerous flash flooding, and tornadoes destroyed homes and vehicles, disrupted and contaminated water supplies, devastated communities, and resulted in tragic and avoidable deaths. Unfortunately, Ida is just the latest and most extreme manifestation of climate change we’ve experienced in the Keystone State this summer.
ENVIRONMENT
LehighValleyLive.com

12 COVID cases mean this Bethlehem area elementary school is going virtual

Just two weeks into the new school year, a Bethlehem area elementary school is switching to virtual learning after 12 reported COVID-19 cases. The cases at Miller Heights Elementary School, 3605 Allen St. in Bethlehem Township, were reported in five separate classrooms in four different grade levels over the past two weeks, Bethlehem Area School District said in a letter to parents dated Friday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Colorado police detail Sen. Pat Browne’s motorcycle crash

Police released new details Friday about a motorcycle crash in Colorado that left Pennsylvania state Sen. Pat Browne seriously injured. Browne, R-Lehigh, was riding in a westerly direction near mile post 221 of Highway 285 South about 3:36 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Aug. 31, when the crash occurred just southwest of Denver near Bailey, said Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.
COLORADO STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy