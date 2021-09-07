16 die as floods swamp public hospital in central Mexico

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday night, leaving one dead so far and 1.6 million people without electricity. The tremor occurred at 8:47 p.m. local time (seven hours more in mainland Spain) originating 14 kilometers southeast of Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero. Shortly before ten o’clock at night, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed: “Fortunately, there is no serious damage.” Half an hour later, the governor of Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo, reported that there had been a fatality in the municipality of Coyuca de Benítez. After midnight, the Federal Electricity Commission, CFE, has reported that the electricity service returns to normal little by little. The earthquake was recorded on the anniversary of the 8.2 magnitude earthquake that caused a hundred deaths in Oaxaca in 2017. Twelve days later, on September 19, another earthquake, this one measuring 7.1, shook the capital of Mexico, causing the death of more than 350 people.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO