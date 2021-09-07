CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 die as floods swamp public hospital in central Mexico

By GERARDO CARRILLO
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULA, Mexico (AP) — Torrential rains in central Mexico suddenly flooded a hospital early Tuesday, killing 16 patients, possibly due to the loss of oxygen equipment as the power went out, the national Social Security Institute said. A video posted on the agency's social media feed said about 40 other...

