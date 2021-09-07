SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Sonic Colors: Ultimate’ Releases, Plus Reviews and Sales Including ‘Alwa’s Legacy’ and More
Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 7th, 2021. Friends, ol’ Shaun is quite sick today. As such, this is a smaller article than usual. Our pal Mikhail has a review of a game that came out a while back for you, and I’ve got the new release summaries and lists of sales. Hopefully I’ll be feeling better tomorrow, but I suppose we’ll see. Let’s snack on what we’ve got, at least.toucharcade.com
Comments / 0