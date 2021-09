Location: Black Isle, Highlands of Scotland, United Kingdom. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Tower House is half of a converted church in a beautiful fishing village in the Highlands of Scotland. It is around 150 years old and was converted into a home in the late 1980s. Our home consists of an entrance hall in the ground floor of the church tower; a three-story full height atrium, which is used as a living room; a library; kitchen/dining room; upstairs living room, where the main original church windows overlook the sea; a small snug in the first floor of the tower and four en suite bedrooms. We also have a large garden with a pergola overlooking the sea.

