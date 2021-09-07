Jackets Recognized in ITA Preseason Rankings

THE FLATS – Three Yellow Jackets represented Georgia Tech women’s tennis in the ITA Preseason Singles and Doubles Rankings, released on Tuesday by the organization. Gia Cohen, Ava Hrastar and Carol Lee all appeared in the singles rankings, while Cohen and Hrastar also garnered a doubles ranking. Leading the way...
Clemson is a big favorite in its home ACC opener. The Tigers (1-1) host Georgia Tech (1-1) for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ABC Saturday as a 29-point favorite. Clemson is coming off of a 49-3 win over SC State, while Georgia Tech topped Kennesaw State at home, 45-17.
Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
Following No. 2 Georgia’s devastating 56-7 rout over UAB, Blazers head coach Bill Clark met with the media and primarily discussed the extraordinary performance by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. No UAB players were made available. “To start off, we got behind early,” Clark said. “We gave up a big play...
The busy summer amateur season has faded to fall as school’s across the country are back in session, which means college golf is back in season. Stanford, with a loaded roster that includes the top two female amateurs in the world, is no surprise at No. 1 and boasts big depth even past those two marquee players. It’s a similar story of depth at Wake Forest (which has been a consistent theme for the Demon Deacons) and locks in that team at No. 2. Defending NCAA champion Ole Miss and runner-up Oklahoma State also scored spots in the top 10 as they return big chunks of last year’s postseason squads.
ESPN's Power Rankings judged college football after Week 2 and Clemson maintained its spot after reaching .500 on Saturday. Clemson is No. 7 there despite a top-5 upset on the weekend slate, as Oregon surged to No. 3 after winning 35-28 at Ohio State, which dropped to No. 11. Texas...
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech cross country earned national recognition as the women’s team was ranked No. 25 in the nation in the USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, the USTFCCCA announced on Tuesday. The women also ranked No. 4 in the south region, and the men came in at No. 8 in the south region.
As rumors spread in the college football community about a potential NCAA-wide conference re-alignment, the possibility of in-state and reinvigorated rivalries could soon be upon us. However, for the time being and due to limited in-state matchups, we will need to rely on national rankings and projections in order to determine the best of Florida football bragging rights.
BIG RAPIDS — A new soccer season is fast-approaching, and this year’s edition of the Ferris State squad is in a good place as it prepares for its first game on Thursday. The Bulldogs enter the new 2021 campaign ranked No. 2 in the preseason Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) poll.
It's been an incredible year for the Broncbuster men's golf team. After a stellar 2020-21 campaign, Garden City is ranked No. 6 by the Bushnell/Golfweek preseason poll that was released on Friday. "It's nice to be recognized for the work our guys did this past spring," Head Coach Phil Terpstra...
GILBERT, Ariz. – The Salisbury University field hockey team will open the season as the fifth-ranked team in the nation, according to the Penn Monto / National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Preseason Poll. The Sea Gulls received 1,135 points in the poll to land in the fifth spot. Middlebury,...
The Oregon State wrestling team is ranked No. 24 in InterMat’s 2021-22 preseason poll, which was released Thursday. The Beavers concluded the 2020-21 season with a second-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships after finishing 2-1 in dual meets. Oregon State claimed two individual titles at the Pac-12 Championships on Feb. 28 in Grant Willits (141) and Devan Turner (133).
RAYMOND – Hinds Community College Football opens their 2021 campaign ranked thirteenth, as the NJCAA Division I polls were released Monday. In 2020, Hinds was 3-1 overall during a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles will once again be led by head coach Larry Williams, who is...
Another season, another title contender in Tigertown. Clemson will be bidding for a seventh consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title and seventh straight College Football Playoff berth in 2021, which begs this question: Can anyone in the ACC close the gap on the Tigers?. “We’re getting better,” North Carolina Coach Mack...
In the first pre-season rankings released by Intermat the Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad checked in at No. 13 in the dual rankings. The Pokes have eight individual wrestlers ranked by Intermat including six wrestlers in the top 15. Brian Andrews comes in as the highest ranked wrestler for Wyoming tabbed...
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Georgia Tech volleyball (4-1) has been ranked No. 21 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll, the AVCA announced on Monday. The Jackets were previously ranked No. 16 after flying up eight spots from their preseason ranking of No. 24, the highest jump inside the rankings within a week in program history.
John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats should be the most improved team in college basketball this season. After a 9-16 season that resulted in missing the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky is a popular pick to bounce back to their winning ways in 2021-22. Calipari’s roster is loaded with experience via returning players Keion...
The NJCAA shook things up a few weeks ago with the announcement that, like major college football, the four junior college programs ranked at the top of the poll at the end of the regular season will play a mini-tournament to determine the national champion. Good news for Kilgore College...
NEW ORLEANS, La. — With less than 20 days until the 2021 season kicks off, the University of New Mexico women’s cross country team is ranked fourth in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USATFCCCA) NCAA Division 1 Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Preseason Poll. The...
A recent article on nm.milesplit.com placed the Gateway Christian Lady Warriors Cross Country Team No. 1 in Class 1A/2A and No. 12 overall in New Mexico, a member of the team’s coaching staff noted. The article was part of the site’s New Mexico Girls XC Countdown series. Coach Perry Toles said of this year’s team, “There is no doubt this is the strongest girls cross country team in Gateway’s history. We also have the largest number of high school and junior high students out for cross country this year.” The team is set to compete Saturday on the brutal Fort Stanton course at the Capitan Meet, then on Saturday, Sept. 11 will be running in the New Mexico Military Institute Invitational. Pictured above are members of the Lady Warriors in Ruidoso at the recent White Mountain 5K. Left to right are Elizabeth Berry, Chloe Garnand, Lauren Hunter, Emily Martin, Hannah Lilley and Sarah Lilley. Not pictured: Kayley Smith. (Submitted Photo)
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Stijn Slump and Pavel Motl of the Middle Tennessee men's tennis team headline the Blue Raiders' Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Preseason Rankings as they were tabbed the 21st doubles team in the nation, while Francisco Rocha, Chris Edge, and Stijn Slump received national recognition as singles competitors heading into the 2021 fall season.
