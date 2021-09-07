Jackets Recognized in ITA Preseason Rankings

A recent article on nm.milesplit.com placed the Gateway Christian Lady Warriors Cross Country Team No. 1 in Class 1A/2A and No. 12 overall in New Mexico, a member of the team’s coaching staff noted. The article was part of the site’s New Mexico Girls XC Countdown series. Coach Perry Toles said of this year’s team, “There is no doubt this is the strongest girls cross country team in Gateway’s history. We also have the largest number of high school and junior high students out for cross country this year.” The team is set to compete Saturday on the brutal Fort Stanton course at the Capitan Meet, then on Saturday, Sept. 11 will be running in the New Mexico Military Institute Invitational. Pictured above are members of the Lady Warriors in Ruidoso at the recent White Mountain 5K. Left to right are Elizabeth Berry, Chloe Garnand, Lauren Hunter, Emily Martin, Hannah Lilley and Sarah Lilley. Not pictured: Kayley Smith. (Submitted Photo)

12 DAYS AGO