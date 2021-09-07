Airlines are scaling back flights in Q4. Here’s what’s happening at Pittsburgh International

(Pittsburgh Business Times)

Many airlines are seeing softer bookings in the months ahead because of the Delta variant.

That’s one factor leading airlines to scale back the number of flights scheduled for the latter portion of the year, according to a review of flight data by The Business Journals.

The data from Cirium, a provider of aviation and travel data analytics, shows total scheduled domestic flight operations for the fourth quarter fell nearly 6.4% between Aug. 3 and Aug. 30.

It’s a marked difference from earlier in the year, when many airlines were boosting capacity and relaunching routes as vaccination rates climbed and Covid-19 cases were on the decline. It’s worth noting that Covid-19 and the Delta variant are just one factor affecting airlines amid a choppy recovery from Covid-19. Other factors, such as labor and staffing, also affect scheduling plans.

But the data shows airlines are clearly tweaking their schedules for the fourth-quarter.

