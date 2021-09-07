CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Airlines are scaling back flights in Q4. Here’s what’s happening at Pittsburgh International

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0gPB_0boxknIU00
(Pittsburgh Business Times)

Many airlines are seeing softer bookings in the months ahead because of the Delta variant.

That’s one factor leading airlines to scale back the number of flights scheduled for the latter portion of the year, according to a review of flight data by The Business Journals.

The data from Cirium, a provider of aviation and travel data analytics, shows total scheduled domestic flight operations for the fourth quarter fell nearly 6.4% between Aug. 3 and Aug. 30.

It’s a marked difference from earlier in the year, when many airlines were boosting capacity and relaunching routes as vaccination rates climbed and Covid-19 cases were on the decline. It’s worth noting that Covid-19 and the Delta variant are just one factor affecting airlines amid a choppy recovery from Covid-19. Other factors, such as labor and staffing, also affect scheduling plans.

But the data shows airlines are clearly tweaking their schedules for the fourth-quarter.

Read more from our partners at The Pittsburgh Business Times.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
City
Delta, PA
gcaptain.com

2M Blanks Sailings, Taking Angry Shippers by Surprise

A container shipping line announcement that it would blank four sailings in the Golden Week period has left shippers, still struggling to get cargo out of Asia, “staggered” at the move. The 2M is the first alliance to announce blank sailings over China’s October holiday period and has left some...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Flight#Pittsburgh International#The Business Journals#Cirium#Cox Media Group
ksfr.org

Pandemic Cruise Ship Vacations: Are They Truly Safe?

After many months of staying at home during the pandemic, both Americans and New Mexicans are ready to drive, fly, and yes, sail once again. KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper sat down with Dr. David Freedman, Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama Birmingham to find out if it’s truly safe going on that long-anticipated and well-deserved vacation.
TRAVEL
Click10.com

Outburst over mask on Fort Lauderdale flight caught on camera

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – JetBlue says two passengers flying out of Fort Lauderdale have been banned after one went on a profanity-filled rant when they refused to comply with the federal mask mandate and were asked to leave the plane. It happened Wednesday on a flight about to leave Fort...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

Watch This Whisper-Quiet eVTOL Jet Hover and Land

German eVTOL maker Lilium yesterday released a YouTube video of its demonstrator aircraft in flight. Taken from an August test at the company’s headquarters at the Oberpfaffenhofen airport, the video shows the relative quietness of an aircraft powered by electric jet engines as it flies across the runway, hovers and lands. Joby Aviation released a similar video earlier this year. Joby also announced this week that it was the first company to partner with NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility Campaign to analyze the noise footprint of an electric aircraft. Lilium’s test aircraft is the fifth generation of its demonstrators. The Lilium Jet uses...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
lonelyplanet.com

International tourists can now travel to Canada - here's what to expect

Canada opened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers this week as it further relaxed its COVID-19 entry rules. American tourists have been allowed to visit since August, but Tuesday marked the first time the rest of the world was allowed back in, thanks to the acceleration of Canada's vaccine rollout, which has been bolstered by the strong vaccine uptake among Canadians.
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

Your Emails Are Failing Your Hotel's Guests. Here's What Needs To Happen. - By Pete DiMaio

Hoteliers love to brag about the size of their email database and often attribute near-magical powers to the ability to send a message to tens, or hundreds, of thousands of potential customers. However, just because you can, doesn’t mean that you should. In fact, we would suggest, that as a rule, you shouldn’t. Spamming (and we do mean spamming) your entire database in an effort to drive occupancy is not only poor marketing, it’s causing you to alienate your potential guests and push them to unsubscribe from your emails.
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

Flight 93 Hero: Flight Attendant Lorraine Bay

SOMERSET COUNT, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the 40 American Heroes who thwarted the terrorists’ plan on Flight 93, taking down the plane in western Pennsylvania 20 years ago, flew on planes for nearly four decades. Lorraine Bay was a United Airlines Flight Attendant for 37 years, and she was...
SOMERSET, PA
wraltechwire.com

Startups & venture capital: It’s a ‘white hot’ market – here’s what’s happening in NC

RALEIGH – Valuations of startup companies, across the spectrum, increased during the second quarter of the year, says a recent report from PitchBook. But, as the report looks at the United States in aggregate, those increases in valuation may or may not affect North Carolina’s companies. WRAL TechWire asked for perspectives from venture capital firms based in North Carolina to identify trends that would pertain to companies based in the state.
ECONOMY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
53K+
Followers
67K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy