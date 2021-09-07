CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Beat writers predict Eagles’ most valuable players on offense and defense, biggest roster weakness, more

By Mike Kaye
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After what seemed like the longest NFL offseason in quite some time, the Eagles will finally play some meaningful football this week. The Eagles will begin their initial season under head coach Nick Sirianni Sunday against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Want more Eagles coverage? Get exclusive news,...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFL
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Devonta Smith
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Flacco earns Week 1 nod over Gardner Minshew

In the NFL, teams aren’t allowed to have all 53 of their players active on gamedays. No, even with the expanded gameday eligibility initially established in 2020 that has rolled over into the current season, five-seven players have to spend their afternoon/evening in street clothes, in addition to all of the players on the practice squad who haven’t been called up.
NFL
NJ.com

Predicting the 17 players who will be on the Eagles’ practice squad

Looking into a camera, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni sat down in their chairs at the NovaCare Complex at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, preparing to share their thoughts about the 53-man roster the Eagles had assembled. For the next 26-minutes, Roseman and Sirianni answered questions. It...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Wr Devonta Smith#Sec#Hurts#De Josh Sweat#Z
bleedinggreennation.com

Official: Eagles announce 22 roster moves to get down to 53 players

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced a bunch of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon in order to cut down to the regular season 53-player limit. Here’s an overview of all the action. RESERVE/COVID-19 DT T.Y. McGill. RESERVE/INJURED. S Blake Countess. RELEASED. The following players were not “waived” because they’re vested veterans...
NFL
NFL

Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 2 of 2021 season

It was glorious getting to watch an entire day of football after months of anticipation. But when the dust settled, you were left either with a win or loss in fantasy. Either way, the biggest piece of advice is to not overreact to one week. Yeah, its great to start off with a win, but it is still just one week in the longest fantasy season ever. The task at hand is still improving your team, which you can do by attacking the waiver wire. Every week this article will look at the top pickups plus give you deeper league options, some streamers and even players you can drop!
NFL
chatsports.com

Who are the five most important players on the Eagles? Offense edition

As we near the start of the 2021 season with the 53-man roster confirmed, a lot of focus will be placed on the latter half of the squad. Rightfully so, as the top end of most rosters has been cemented for some time now. Nevertheless, the Eagles are in a unique position.
NFL
280living.com

Eagles use staunch defensive effort to beat Gadsden City

BIRMINGHAM – Oak Mountain High School opened Class 7A, Region 3 play with a 17-7 victory over Gadsden City on Friday night at Heardmont Park. The Eagles (3-0, 1-0 in region) blended a concerted defensive effort with an efficient offensive performance from dual-threat quarterback Evan Smith (276 total yards, two touchdowns) en route to the victory.
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

UPDATED: Jish’s Eagles 53-man roster prediction

Tuesday marks the day of doom for many a young NFL prospect. Each team must cut its roster down to 53 players. That will be no easy feat for any team, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a lot of solid young talent. I did one of these predictions a few weeks ago, but so much has happened in this preseason that I feel I must update it. These are not necessarily the ideal roster, but what I think it will be when all is said and done.
NFL
CBS Philly

Travis Fulgham Among Players Waived As Eagles Make Cuts For 53-Man Roster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are required to have their roster cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Among the players waived on Tuesday was wide receiver Travis Fulgham. Fulgham was the Eagles’ leading receiver last season. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Fulgham could be on the practice squad. #Eagles waive WR Travis Fulgham, source says. Could be back on practice squad. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2021 CBS Sports created an Eagles cutdown tracker. Here are the cuts the Eagles have made so far: QB: Nick Mullens RB: Kerryon Johnson, Elijah Holyfield, Jason Huntley WR: Travis Fulgham, Jhamon Ausbon, Hakeem Butler, Adrian Killins, Marken Michel, Andre Patton TE: Caleb Wilson, Cary Angeline T: Casey Tucker C: Harry Crider, Luke Juriga, Ross Pierschbacher DE: JaQuan Bailey DT: RaeQuan Williams LB: Joe Ostman, Rashad Smith CB: Lavert Hill, Craig James, Michael Jacquet III The Eagles’ season opener is Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. against the Falcons in Atlanta.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Final observations: Eagles 32, Falcons 6

The Eagles were dominant in the opening game of the Nick Sirianni Era, romping to a 32-6 win to open the season 1-0. Jalen Hurts was excellent and exceeded expectations behind center, making few mistakes en route to three touchdown passes and more than 250 yards on terrific accuracy through the air.
NFL
ccheadliner.com

Turners making an impact for Eagles on offense and defense

As soft-spoken as Michael Turner might be, his voice can be heard plenty on football Friday nights. Turner, a senior inside linebacker, helps with shouting out calls for the Eagles’ defense in accordance to the offensive formation on the other side of the ball. “I direct the defense the best...
TURNERS, MO
NBC Sports

49ers will be without 2 key starters vs. Eagles in Week 2

The Eagles should face a much stronger 49ers team in Week 2 after rolling past the Falcons to open the season, but San Fran isn't heading into the Birds' season opener at full health. A costly Week 1 win over the Lions saw starting running back Raheem Mostert and starting...
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
152K+
Followers
70K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy