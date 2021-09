1-Eastern (3-0) Last week’s ranking: No. 1. This week’s breakdown: The Vikings had to battle for all three wins this week. Eastern fell behind 2-0 to Haddonfield over the weekend, but rallied to win, 3-2, in that game. Army commit Cami Silvestro scored four times in the last week and that included three game-winning goals. The senior scored on a pair of penalty kicks that lifted Eastern to overtime wins over Shawnee and Cherokee. Eastern has work to do to keep the wins coming in this season, but for now, the South Jersey squad holds onto the No. 1 spot.

