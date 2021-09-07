CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear twenty one pilots’ intimate hometown ‘Small Stage Series’ performance on Alt Nation

Cover picture for the articleHave a good day thanks to GRAMMY® Award-winning duo twenty one pilots. The band will perform an exclusive intimate show at the Newport Music Hall in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio, as part of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series. Ahead of their sold-out Takeøver Tour, the duo will be performing some of their biggest songs to date including selections from their acclaimed new album, Scaled And Icy. Hear audio from the concert on Alt Nation (Ch. 36) according to the schedule below.

