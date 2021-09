I have to be honest when Gov. Phil Murphy announced he was mandating masks in schools, I didn’t understand why so many people with young children were against this. I was even more taken aback when I learned about a board of education meeting in my own town where parents came to protest this mask mandate and want to spend tax-payer funds on trivial anti-masking lawsuits against our governor’s office.

