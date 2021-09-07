CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jimmie Allen: Is He Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

By Nicole Barlage
country1025.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the premiere later this month, ABC is slowly revealing the cast for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars and after the show’s latest Instagram post, fans are speculating country star Jimmie Allen will be among the cast. The Instagram post features the DWTS mirror ball, a...

country1025.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Olivia Jade Joins Dancing With the Stars Season 30

Watch: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars" Can Olivia Jade waltz her way back into people's good graces?. The 21-year-old beauty influencer will be part of the cast for the upcoming 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, a source close to her confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Sept. 1, adding that the YouTuber has no dance experience. The insider also said that Dancing With the Stars is one way that she is taking her life into her own hands, learning from past mistakes and challenging herself in new areas.
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

Brian Austin Green Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' For Season 30

Brian Austin Green is slipping into some dancing shoes ... we've learned he's the latest celeb to join the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." Brian's famous for starring on the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" and now we'll see if he's got any skills in the ballroom. The official...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Convinced a Spice Girl Is Joining Season 30

Is Dancing With the Stars getting an extra dose of spice this season? Ahead of Wednesday's full cast reveal on Good Morning America, the ABC dance competition show has been teasing the celebrity dancers competing for the Season 30 Mirrorball Trophy, and fans are convinced Mel C of the Spice Girls is on the cast list.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Is JoJo Fletcher Joining Dancing With the Stars Season 30? She Says...

Watch: "Bachelorette's" Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes to JoJo Fletcher. JoJo Fletcher is putting some rumors to rest. The former lead of The Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Aug. 30 to respond to a fan who asked if JoJo would be competing on Dancing With the Stars season 30. The question was posed after JoJo shared footage of herself getting ready for a workout just after the sun rose.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former WWE Champion set to join Dancing With The Stars

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Miz will be trying his hand at ballroom dancing. PWInsider is reporting The Miz is slated to join the cast of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars for it’s 30th season. Other notable pro wrestling appearances on the show include Stacy Keibler, Nikki Bella, and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.
WWE
wivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Blames Kenny Chesney For Short-Lived Job

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Kellie Pickler
Person
Jimmy Allen
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Abby Anderson
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Jojo
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Sara Evans
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares incredible news with fans after CMA nominations

Miranda Lambert has released an acoustic version of her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home). The track, which on Thursday was Nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards, was a summer smash for the country singers, and the two took to Instagram to celebrate their nominations.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Acm Awards#Abc#Instagram#Oaks Civic Arts Plaza#Amazon Music Crs#Radio Pd Ink Awards#Mgm Grand Hotel Casino#Cma Awards
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Surprising Way Garth Brooks Met His First Wife

Country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks broke his fans' hearts back in 2000 when he made the decision to retire from producing and performing music after more than a decade of explosive fame. But he retired for a very admirable reason: Brooks had three daughters to raise, as reported by People. Taylor, Brooks' oldest, was only 8 at the time of her father's announcement, while August was 6, and Allie was just 4 years old.
RELATIONSHIPS
Wide Open Country

15 of the Saddest Country Songs, Ranked

Country music is a genre about real life, and with that comes good-time tunes and plenty of country love songs. But writing songs about real life also means writing songs about sad things like heartbreak, illness, abuse and death. The country genre is full heart-wrenching, tear-jerkers, and while some of them may be hard to listen to, they're part of what makes country music so real and relatable. While it's impossible to list every sad country song, here are 15 of the saddest country songs that are likely to cause the most straight-faced person have a good cry.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kfdi.com

Loretta Lynn to hold livestream Tennessee benefit concert for Tennessee featuring recruits Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and more

Loretta Lynn is holding a livestream concert to benefit the victims of the deadly flooding in Tennessee. The 89-year-old Lynn shared plans for ‘Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising,’ to be held from the Grand Ole Opry on September 13 at 7 PM, with proceeds from the event and live stream benefiting the United Way of Humphreys County. Among the country stars performing at the event will be Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs.
TENNESSEE STATE
realitytitbit.com

Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram

Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
MUSIC
Dirt

Country Music Mandarin Kenny Chesney Asks $14 Million for Deluxe Tennessee Spread

Click here to read the full article. Every Old School country crooner with scores of number-one hits and more than 30 million albums sold around the world needs a deluxe spread in nearby proximity to Nashville to hang his ten-gallon hat and for the last dozen years Kenny Chesney has bunked down in splendid seclusion on 56 bucolic acres in Franklin, Tenn., about a half-hour’s drive south of Music City. Though some might say his salad days were a dozen or more years ago, when the Country Music Association awarded him their Entertainer of the Year Award four consecutive times, from...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Inside Nicole Kidman's swanky $3.47m mansion with husband Keith Urban

Be prepared to be amazed when it comes to the property portfolio of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as the couple own many residences between them, including an idyllic farmhouse in Nicole's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney, a condo in New York and a mansion in Los Angeles. However, they spend the majority of their time at their main family home in Nashville, Tennessee, which they bought in 2008 for $3.47million.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy