The owner of a “new” roughly 10 year old Boeing 747-8 has just been revealed. Production of the passenger version of the Boeing 747-8 has already ended. While the plane was supposed to be the evolution of previous generations of the 747, airlines are largely opting for lower capacity planes. As far as passenger airlines go, Boeing 747-8s are only being operated by Air China, Korean Air, and Lufthansa. Cargo airlines still have some of these planes on order, but that’s it.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO