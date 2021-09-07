CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

The world in a drop of water: DNA tool transforms nature tracking

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their search for pink river dolphins, researchers in the Peruvian Amazon scooped up river water sloshing with genetic material that they hoped could trace the elusive creatures. They found what they were looking for. And then some. The environmental DNA collected yielded information on 675 species, including dozens of...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

This CRISPR startup thinks that mammoths can save the Arctic. Is it right?

It’s almost been a decade since Harvard geneticist George Church first talked about using synthetic biology to bring woolly mammoths back to life. Now, his idea to reverse history is pressing forward. Today, Church and software entrepreneur Ben Lamm announced the launch of their biotech startup, Colossal, with seed funding...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

A water-repellent nanomaterial inspired by nature

A team of researchers at the University of Central Florida have created a new nanomaterial that repels water and can stay dry even when submerged underwater. The discovery could open the door to the development of more efficient water-repellent surfaces, fuel cells and electronic sensors to detect toxins. The work is documented in the cover story of this month's Advanced Materials journal.
CHEMISTRY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

The plant invaders posing a headache for conservationists

The tall and attractive stranger has showy plumes and can make itself at home at the coast, in the city or even in your garden. But conservationists warn that Cortaderia selloana — or pampas grass — is a damaging invasive species menacing parts of southern Europe. Also known as “feather...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#In The Water#Dna Sequences#Biodiversity#Peruvian#Jaguar#Naturemetrics#Iucn#Ganges#Mekong Delta#Afp#C#Amazon#The Iucn Congress#Vigilife
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Nature congress calls for protecting 30% of Earth, 80% of Amazon

The world’s most influential conservation congress passed resolutions Friday calling for 80 percent of the Amazon and 30 percent of Earth’s surface — land and sea — to be designated “protected areas” to halt and reverse the loss of wildlife. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which...
ENVIRONMENT
Inverse

Landmark tool could help us find water on other planets

Our chances of finding life in the universe may have just increased dramatically. A new study on super-Earths sheds light on these poorly understood worlds. Super-Earths could have liquid water oceans on their surface, one of the main ingredients for life. These strange worlds are more massive than the Earth but smaller than the solar system’s ice giant Neptune and abundant throughout the universe.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

ROV assessment of mesophotic fish and associated habitats across the continental shelf of the Amathole region

Understanding how fish associate with habitats across marine landscapes is crucial to developing effective marine spatial planning (MSP) in an expanding and diversifying ocean economy. Globally, anthropogenic pressures impact the barely understood temperate mesophotic ecosystems and South Africa’s remote Amathole shelf is no exception. The Kei and East London region encompass three coastal marine protected areas (MPAs), two of which were recently extended to the shelf-edge. The strong Agulhas current (exceeding 3 m/s), which runs along the narrow shelf exacerbates sampling challenges. For the first time, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) surveyed fish and their associated habitats across the shelf. Results indicated fish assemblages differed between the two principle sampling areas, and across the shelf. The number of distinct fish assemblages was higher inshore and on the shelf-edge, relative to the mid-shelf. However, the mid-shelf had the highest species richness. Unique visuals of rare Rhinobatos ocellatus (Speckled guitarfish) and shoaling Polyprion americanus (wreckfish) were collected. Visual evidence of rhodolith beds, deep-water lace corals and critically endangered endemic seabreams were ecologically important observations. The ROV enabled in situ sampling without damaging sensitive habitats or extracting fish. This study provided information that supported the Amathole MPA expansions, which extended protection from the coast to beyond the shelf-edge and will guide their management. The data gathered provides baseline information for future benthopelagic fish and habitat monitoring in these new MPAs.
technologynetworks.com

Behind the Scenes of Genetic Island Formation in Marine Molluscs

Usually, the individuals of a population of marine species that have the potential to disperse over long distances all share a similar genetic composition. Yet every now and then, at small, localised sites, small groups of genetically different individuals suddenly appear within populations for a short period of time. A new study explains how this chaotic formation of genetic islands can occur in marine molluscs. Scientists from Bielefeld University and the British Antarctic Survey collaborated on the research. Their study has appeared in Science Advances.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Science
technologynetworks.com

Isotope Mapping Sheds Rare Light Into Journey of Monarch Butterflies

Pre-COVID-19 pandemic, University of Ottawa biology student Megan Reich enjoyed the road trip of a lifetime, crisscrossing the east coast of the United States in search of a specific thrill: Milkweed. Milkweed is the host plant to the monarch butterfly and Megan wanted to compile a diverse sampling of it...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Flipping the 'genetic paradox of invasions'

The green crab, Carcinus maenas, is considered a globally distributed invasive species, an organism introduced by humans that eventually becomes overpopulated, with increased potential to negatively alter its new environment. Traditionally, it's been assumed that successful populations contain high genetic diversity, or a variety of characteristics allowing them to adapt and thrive. On the contrary, the green crab—like many successful invasive populations—has low genetic diversity, while still spreading rapidly in a new part of the world.
WILDLIFE
alaskapublic.org

Watch: In August, scientists saw rare right whales twice in Alaska waters

Right whales are so named because they were the “right” whale to hunt. They’re known for being slow-moving, and they float on the surface after being killed. Also, they’re really rare, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “It’s estimated that between 26,000 and 37,000 animals were taken in...
ALASKA STATE
Hyperallergic

Scientists Create the First Complete Map of the World’s Coral Reefs

Coral reefs are sometimes referred to as “the rainforests of the seas” — they are one of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet. Although they cover just one percent of the ocean floor, these mesmerizing, scaly habitats support an estimated 25 percent of all marine life. They are also highly endangered: the climate crisis, coastal development, ocean acidification, and destructive overfishing are a few of the many factors contributing to their alarming decline. By some estimates, nearly all remaining reefs will be at risk by 2050.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Tiger Beach Research Reveals Tiger Sharks Have Social Preferences for One Another

New research indicates that baited shark diving can influence tiger shark social behavior. Scientists at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (UM) and the Institute of Zoology at the Zoological Society London (ZSL) found that tiger sharks, often considered a solitary nomadic species, are social creatures, having preferences for one another.
WILDLIFE
ecomagazine.com

The Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation Completes the Largest Coral Reef Survey and Mapping Expedition in History

The Global Reef Expedition circumnavigated the globe over the course of ten years to address the coral reef crisis. Coral reefs around the world are rapidly declining due to various natural and anthropogenic factors, including climate change, overfishing, pollution, and coastal development. Scientists estimate that we have already lost more than half of the world’s coral reefs, and we could lose the rest by the end of the century.
ADVOCACY
the university of hawai'i system

Researchers train Indonesian scientists in fish reproductive analyses

Sustainable fisheries management requires accurate stock assessments, which often depend on reliable fish life history. To build capacity in fish life history studies, a three-week Specialist Training in Histology-based Reproductive Analysis of Tropical Fishes at Pattimura University in Ambon, Maluku, Indonesia during July and August was led by scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) and Windward Community College.
HONOLULU, HI
Idaho Statesman

Watch your step: Strange creature spotted burrowing on Texas beach, photos show

While we like to imagine the eeriest sea creatures stay confined to the darkest depths of the ocean, some are much closer than you think — maybe right underfoot. Photos shared by Texas wildlife officials Wednesday show just such an animal in Galveston; an eel as comfortable flitting through water as it is sifting through sand on the beach, hunting at the margin of our domain.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Caught on Cam: Great White Shark Tearing Remains of Humpback Whale Into Shreds

In the middle of August, a team of marine biologists based in Massachusetts began a journey on the ocean of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, just east of Boston. Their mission was to identify some basking sharks - the world's second-biggest shark species, and a beast of prey still regarded as a highly strange species to scientists. But not too long after the team began their journey, another marine animal got their attention.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy