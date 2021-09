It seems like the Luke Combs, first-ever stadium concert was cursed. It was originally scheduled for the first weekend in May 2020. And we all know what happened. Then it was supposed to be this last May. Same reason for postponement. You couldn’t help but wonder if it was ever gonna happen. Well, finally, Kidd Brewer Stadium at Combs’ App St. (alum) got to welcome one of their favorite sons home last weekend. Combs told the story of how his college buddy brought him back to country music by taking him to see Eric Church in concert. And paid musical tribute to “Chief” during this encore.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO