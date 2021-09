September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. If you are struggling with mental health challenges, UConn is here for you. We're expanding and enhancing the mental health services we offer to students. Hear from Interim President Agwunobi, Dean of Students Elly Daugherty, and student Areej Sayeed about some of the changes you can expect to our mental health services this year and ways you can connect with others. For more information, visit our Student Health and Wellness' Mental Health webiste. (Video by UConn)

