Undertaker Movie Announced With Surprising Star

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro-wrestling and horror genre are set to combine as Escape the Undertaker, a brand new interactive Halloween movie was announced by Netflix. Interestingly, the interactive movie stars WWE legend The Undertaker alongside all three members of the popular faction The New Day, Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston. Eva Marie Sad Medical News Revealed.

