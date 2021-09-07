Chargers Game Sunday: Chargers vs Washington odds and prediction for Week 1 NFL game

The NFL is finally back as the LA Chargers head to FedEXField to take on the Washington Football Team in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. This is a compelling matchup that pits one of the league's best young defenses against what projects to be one of the league's best young offenses. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year vs. the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. The old veteran coach in Ron Rivera vs. the brand-new head coach in Brandon Staley.